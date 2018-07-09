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Indicators

PAIN - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Pain.mq5 (10.39 KB) view
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Oscillator PAIN (Price Action Indicator) displays the OHL3C candlestick price ratio over a specified period of time.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method.

Calculation:

Pain = (3*MA(Close) - MA(Open) - MA(High) - MA(Low)) / 2

where:

  • MA - moving average with the Period time period and the Method calculation method.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21108

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