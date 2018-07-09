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PAIN - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator PAIN (Price Action Indicator) displays the OHL3C candlestick price ratio over a specified period of time.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method.
Calculation:
Pain = (3*MA(Close) - MA(Open) - MA(High) - MA(Low)) / 2
where:
- MA - moving average with the Period time period and the Method calculation method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21108
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