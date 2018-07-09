CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

IMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6130
Rating:
(12)
Published:
IMI.mq5 (10.01 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Oscillator Intraday Momentum Index displays the ratio between the directed change in the price and the total change in the prices over the specified period.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Calculation:

IMI = 100*U /(U+D)

where:

U = SMA(Up, Period),
D = SMA(Down, Period)

If Close > Open:

Up = Close - Open

otherwise:

Up = 0

If Close < Open:

Down = Open - Close

otherwise:

Down = 0

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21106

CVI CVI

Oscillator CVI (Chartmill Value Indicator).

APZ APZ

Indicator APZ (Adaptive Price Zone) represents an adaptive price channel.

NV NV

NV (Natenberg's Volatility) - Sheldon Natenberg's historical volatility indicator.

PAIN PAIN

Oscillator PAIN (Price Action Indicator).