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IMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Intraday Momentum Index displays the ratio between the directed change in the price and the total change in the prices over the specified period.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculation:
IMI = 100*U /(U+D)
where:
U = SMA(Up, Period), D = SMA(Down, Period)
If Close > Open:
Up = Close - Open
otherwise:
Up = 0
If Close < Open:
Down = Open - Close
otherwise:
Down = 0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21106