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Indicators

APZ - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

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1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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APZ.mq5 (10.77 KB) view
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Indicator APZ (Adaptive Price Zone) represents an adaptive price channel. The indicator was described in article "Trading With An Adaptive Price Zone" by Lee Leibfarth in "Stocks and Commodity" in September, 2006.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Width - channel width.

Calculation:

Up = MA1 + Width * MA2
Dn = MA1 - Width * MA2

where:

MA1 = MA(Applied price, Period, Method)
MA2 = MA(Range, Period, Method)
Range = High-Low

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21104

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