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Indicators

NV - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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NV.mq5 (14.61 KB) view
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NV (Natenberg's Volatility) - Sheldon Natenberg's historical volatility indicator.

Historical volatility described by Sheldon Natenberg is defined as the standard deviation of logarithmic price changes measured at equal time intervals.

The indicator has one input parameter:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.

Calculation:

NV = StdDev(R, Period)

where:

R = Log(Close / PrevClose)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21107

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