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NV - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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NV (Natenberg's Volatility) - Sheldon Natenberg's historical volatility indicator.
Historical volatility described by Sheldon Natenberg is defined as the standard deviation of logarithmic price changes measured at equal time intervals.
The indicator has one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
Calculation:
NV = StdDev(R, Period)
where:
R = Log(Close / PrevClose)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21107
PAIN
Oscillator PAIN (Price Action Indicator).SRange_Contraction
A signal indicator of daily ranges.