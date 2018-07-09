Indicator AML (Adaptive Market Level) displays one of three market states: Flat, uptrend, and downtrend.

It is based on fractal smoothing and has a discrete filter that removes small price movements: If the price movement amplitude does not exceed the square of the predefined amplitude within the specified range, then this price movement will be ignored and considered a flat one.

It has two parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Dimension - price movement amplitude in points.