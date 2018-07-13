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ZLS (零滞后随机振荡器) 指标 - 零延迟随机振荡器 - 若干条不同 %К 周期，减速度和权重的随机振荡器的比率。
指标有 31 个输入参数:
- Smoothing - 指标信号线的平滑周期 (所有随机振荡器唯一共用的参数)。
第一条随机振荡器数据:
- Stoch 1 %K period - 随机振荡器 1 的 %K 线周期。
- Stoch 1 %D period - 随机振荡器 1 的 %D 线周期。
- Stoch 1 Slowing - 随机振荡器 1 的减速。
- Stoch 1 Method - 随机振荡器 1 的计算方法。
- Stoch 1 Price field - 随机振荡器 1 的计算价格类型。
- Stoch 1 Weight - 随机振荡器 1 的数值权重。
第二条随机振荡器数据:
- Stoch 2 %K period - 随机振荡器 2 的 %K 线周期。
- Stoch 2 %D period - 随机振荡器 2 的 %D 线周期。
- Stoch 2 Slowing - 随机振荡器 2 的减速。
- Stoch 2 Method - 随机振荡器 2 的计算方法。
- Stoch 2 Price field - 随机振荡器 2 的计算价格类型。
- Stoch 2 Weight - 随机振荡器 2 的数值权重。
随机振荡器 3, 4 和 5 的数据是相似的:
计算:
K = (S1 + S2 + S3 + S4 + S5) / SumWeight D = K / Smoothing + PrevD * (Smoothing-1) / Smoothing
其中:
S1 - Stochastic(1 %K period, 1 %D period, 1 Slowing, 1 Method, 1 Price field) S2 - Stochastic(2 %K period, 2 %D period, 2 Slowing, 2 Method, 2 Price field) S3 - Stochastic(3 %K period, 3 %D period, 3 Slowing, 3 Method, 3 Price field) S4 - Stochastic(4 %K period, 4 %D period, 4 Slowing, 4 Method, 4 Price field) S5 - Stochastic(5 %K period, 5 %D period, 5 Slowing, 5 Method, 5 Price field)
SumWeight = 1 Weight + 2 Weight + 3 Weight + 4 Weight + 5 Weight
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21099
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一个简单的包含文件，用于输出变量的值和名称。Exp_WAMI_Cloud_X2
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