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Indicators

haDifference - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
haDiff.mq5 (9.53 KB) view
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Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference calculates and displays as an oscillator the difference between the Open and Close prices of Heikin-Ashi candlesticks, a signal line being added. It can be used in combination with haOpen.

It has two parameters:

  • Signal period - signal line calculation period;
  • Signal Method - signal line calculation method.

Calculation:

HA Difference = (HAClose - HAOpen) / Point
Signal = MA(HA Difference, Period, Method)

where:

HAOpen = (PrevHAOpen + PrevHAClose) / 2.0
HAClose = (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4.0
  • HAClose - Heikin-Ashi candlestick closing price;
  • HAOpen - Heikin-Ashi candlestick opening price;
  • PrevHAClose - closing price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick;
  • PrevHAOpen - opening price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick;
  • MA - moving average with Signal period and Signal Method, based on the value of HA Difference.

Fig 1. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference

Fig 1. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference


Fig. 2. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference in combination with Heikin-Ashi Open

Fig. 2. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference in combination with Heikin-Ashi Open

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21038

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