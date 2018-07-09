Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference calculates and displays as an oscillator the difference between the Open and Close prices of Heikin-Ashi candlesticks, a signal line being added. It can be used in combination with haOpen.

It has two parameters:

Signal period - signal line calculation period;

Signal Method - signal line calculation method.

Calculation: HA Difference = (HAClose - HAOpen) / Point Signal = MA(HA Difference, Period, Method) where: HAOpen = (PrevHAOpen + PrevHAClose) / 2.0 HAClose = (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4.0 HAClose - Heikin-Ashi candlestick closing price;

- Heikin-Ashi candlestick closing price; HAOpen - Heikin-Ashi candlestick opening price;

- Heikin-Ashi candlestick opening price; PrevHAClose - closing price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick;

- closing price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick; PrevHAOpen - opening price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick;

- opening price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick; MA - moving average with Signal period and Signal Method, based on the value of HA Difference.

Fig 1. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference





Fig. 2. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference in combination with Heikin-Ashi Open