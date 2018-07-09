Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open displays in a separate window the lines of opening and closing Heikin-Ashi candlesticks.

Intersections of the indicator lines may be signals for opening/closing the positions. It can be used together with indicator haDifference.

The indicator has no configurable options.

Calculation: HAOpen = (PrevHAOpen + PrevHAClose) / 2.0 HAClose = (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4.0 where: HAClose - Heikin-Ashi candlestick closing price;

- Heikin-Ashi candlestick closing price; HAOpen - Heikin-Ashi candlestick opening price;

- Heikin-Ashi candlestick opening price; PrevHAClose - closing price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick;

- closing price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick; PrevHAOpen - opening price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlesticks.

Fig 1. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open

Fig. 2. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open in combination with Heikin-Ashi Difference