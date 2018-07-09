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Indicators

haOpen - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
haOpen.mq5 (6.73 KB) view
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Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open displays in a separate window the lines of opening and closing Heikin-Ashi candlesticks.

Intersections of the indicator lines may be signals for opening/closing the positions. It can be used together with indicator haDifference.

The indicator has no configurable options.

Calculation:

HAOpen = (PrevHAOpen + PrevHAClose) / 2.0
HAClose = (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4.0

where:

  • HAClose - Heikin-Ashi candlestick closing price;
  • HAOpen - Heikin-Ashi candlestick opening price;
  • PrevHAClose - closing price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlestick;
  • PrevHAOpen - opening price of the previous Heikin-Ashi candlesticks.

Fig 1. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open

Fig 1. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open

Fig. 2. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open in combination with Heikin-Ashi Difference

Fig. 2. Indicator Heikin-Ashi Open in combination with Heikin-Ashi Difference

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21037

Directional_Breakout Directional_Breakout

An indicator of the movement direction and stop.

DBB DBB

Indicator Distance from Bollinger Bands.

haDifference haDifference

Indicator Heikin-Ashi Difference.

IDWMA IDWMA

Indicator Inverse Distance Weighted Moving Average.