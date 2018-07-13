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BBB - MetaTrader 5脚本

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 代码 16 主题 187 评论
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牛熊平衡振荡器显示多头和空头的平衡。

它有四个可配置的参数:

  • Period - 计算周期;
  • Method - 计算方法;
  • Smoothing period - 平滑周期;
  • Smoothing method - 平滑方法。

计算:

BBB = MA(MA_Bull - MA_Bear, Smoothing method, Smoothing period)

其中:

MA_Bull = MA(Bull_Power, Method, Period),
MA_Bear = MA(Bear_Power, Method, Period),
MA(Source, Method, Period) - 使用 Method 计算方法和 Period 计算周期的移动平均值
Bull_Power, Bear_Power - 牛市推动力和熊市推动力

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21023

AROON AROON

Aroon 指标。

Candle_Code Candle_Code

蜡烛代码指标在单独窗口中显示，烛条的 "代码" 是在每根蜡烛的参数比率基础上构建的指示线。

Cutler_RSI Cutler_RSI

卡特勒 (Cutler) 的 RSI。

ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF

来自两个不同时间帧的 ColorX2MA 指标，指示线之间的区域被云填充，其颜色与行情的趋势方向相对应