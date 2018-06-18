The indicator shows in a separate window, as a histogram, the candlestick size / tick volume ratios:

Difference between Open and Close; Difference between High and Low.

The indicator has one input parameter:

Calculation type - type of calculations: Open/Close - difference between Open and Close; High/Low - difference between High and Low.

- type of calculations:

Calculations: If the calculation type is Open/Close: RVR[i] = Abs(Open[i] - Close[i]) / Volume[i] If the calculation type is High/Low: RVR[i] = (High[i] - Low[i]) / Volume[i] where: Volume - the tick volume of the candlestick

Fig.1. Calculations by Open/Close





Fig.1. Calculations by High/Low