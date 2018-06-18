The indicator displays a colored tick-volum histogram by five criteria:

Increase in volume and grwoing price (default color is green ); Decrease in volume and falling price (default color is sky blue ); Increase in volume and falling price (default color is red ); Decrease in volume and growing price (default color is golden ); There are no changes in either volume or price (dafault color is pale gray ).

The indicator compares the current data with the data as of N periods ago.

It has one input parameter: