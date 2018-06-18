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Indicators

Rainbow_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator displays a colored tick-volum histogram by five criteria:

  1. Increase in volume and grwoing price (default color is green);
  2. Decrease in volume and falling price (default color is sky blue);
  3. Increase in volume and falling price (default color is red);
  4. Decrease in volume and growing price (default color is golden);
  5. There are no changes in either volume or price (dafault color is pale gray).

The indicator compares the current data with the data as of N periods ago.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20919

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