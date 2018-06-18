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Range_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows in a separate window, as a histogram, the candlestick sizes by two parameters:
- Difference between Open and Close;
- Difference between High and Low.
You can also enable smoothing and display the averaged value of candlestick sizes.
The indicator has four input parameters:
- Calculation type - type of calculations:
- Open/Close - difference between Open and Close;
- High/Low - difference between High and Low.
- Smoothing - smoothing switch (Yes/No);
- Period - averaging period;
- Method - smoothing method.
Fig.1. Calculating Open/Close without smoothing
Fig.2. Calculating High/Low without smoothing
Fig.3. Calculating Open/Close with smoothing
Fig.4. Calculating High/Low with smoothing
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20920
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