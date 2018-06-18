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Indicators

Range_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator shows in a separate window, as a histogram, the candlestick sizes by two parameters:

  1. Difference between Open and Close;
  2. Difference between High and Low.

You can also enable smoothing and display the averaged value of candlestick sizes.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • Calculation type - type of calculations:
    • Open/Close - difference between Open and Close;
    • High/Low - difference between High and Low.
  • Smoothing - smoothing switch (Yes/No);
  • Period - averaging period;
  • Method - smoothing method.

Fig.1. Calculating Open/Close without smoothing

Fig.1. Calculating Open/Close without smoothing


Fig.2. Calculating High/Low without smoothing

Fig.2. Calculating High/Low without smoothing


Fig.3. Calculating Open/Close with smoothing

Fig.3. Calculating Open/Close with smoothing


Fig.4. Calculating High/Low with smoothing

Fig.4. Calculating High/Low with smoothing

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20920

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