The indicator shows in a separate window, as a histogram, the candlestick sizes by two parameters:

Difference between Open and Close; Difference between High and Low.

You can also enable smoothing and display the averaged value of candlestick sizes.

The indicator has four input parameters:

Calculation type - type of calculations: Open/Close - difference between Open and Close; High/Low - difference between High and Low.

- type of calculations: Smoothing - smoothing switch (Yes/No);

- smoothing switch (Yes/No); Period - averaging period;

- averaging period; Method - smoothing method.

Fig.1. Calculating Open/Close without smoothing





Fig.2. Calculating High/Low without smoothing





Fig.3. Calculating Open/Close with smoothing





Fig.4. Calculating High/Low with smoothing