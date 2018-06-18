Smoothed Range Volume Ratio is an oscillator based on indicator Range_Volume_Ratio. It shows in a separate window, as a histogram, the candlestick size / tick volume ratios by two parameters:

Difference between Open and Close; Difference between High and Low.

It also displays a signal line plotted by the method of smoothing the histogram values.

The color of the histogram columns can be displayed by two methods:

By the value of the previous column. If the previous column is above the signal line, then the color is green. Otherwise, it is orange; One-color histogram - all columns are of one color.

The indicator has four input parameters:

Calculation type - type of calculations: Open/Close - difference between Open and Close; High/Low - difference between High and Low.

- type of calculations: Period - smoothing period of the signal line;

- smoothing period of the signal line; MA Method - signal line calculation method;

- signal line calculation method; Colors setting - color settings: By previous bar position - histogram column color by the value of the previous column; One color - one color.

- color settings:

Calculations: If the calculation type is Open/Close: RVR[i] = Abs(Open[i] - Close[i]) / Volume[i] If the calculation type is High/Low: RVR[i] = (High[i] - Low[i]) / Volume[i] where: Volume - the tick volume of the candlestick Signal = Moving average(RVR, Period, Method)

Fig.1. Calculations by Open/Close, one color





Fig.2. Calculations by Open/Close, the color by the value of the previous column





Fig.3. Calculations by High/Low, the color by the value of the previous column