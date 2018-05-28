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Indicators

BB Stops - EMA Deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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BB Stops (Bollinger Bands Stops) indicator is a well known indicator. Some versions are posted at the code base too (for example here: BB Stops).

Usually it is calculated using standard deviation. This version changes that and uses EMA deviation for calculation as a sort of further developing the idea. Some experimenting with the parameters is recommended before using in real trading.

Bollinger Bands - EMA Deviation Bollinger Bands - EMA Deviation

This version of Bollinger Bands does not use standard deviation for Upper and Lower Bands, but uses the EMA deviation.

Rainbow Oscillator - Binary Rainbow Oscillator - Binary

Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), here is a binary version of Rainbow Oscillator.

Synthetic VIX Synthetic VIX

Synthetic VIX indicates the increase or decrease of volatility and it should be used as that.

EMA Deviation EMA Deviation

EMA Deviation is similar to Standard Deviation, but on a first glance you shall notice that it is "faster" than the Standard Deviation and that makes it useful when the speed of reaction to volatility is expected from any code or trading system.