Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BB Stops - EMA Deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7060
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
BB Stops (Bollinger Bands Stops) indicator is a well known indicator. Some versions are posted at the code base too (for example here: BB Stops).
Usually it is calculated using standard deviation. This version changes that and uses EMA deviation for calculation as a sort of further developing the idea. Some experimenting with the parameters is recommended before using in real trading.
This version of Bollinger Bands does not use standard deviation for Upper and Lower Bands, but uses the EMA deviation.Rainbow Oscillator - Binary
Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), here is a binary version of Rainbow Oscillator.
Synthetic VIX indicates the increase or decrease of volatility and it should be used as that.EMA Deviation
EMA Deviation is similar to Standard Deviation, but on a first glance you shall notice that it is "faster" than the Standard Deviation and that makes it useful when the speed of reaction to volatility is expected from any code or trading system.