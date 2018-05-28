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Bollinger Bands - EMA Deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bollinger Bands consist of a N-period Moving Average (MA), an Upper Band at K times an N-period standard deviation above the Moving Average (MA + Kσ), and a Lower Band at K times an N-period standard deviation below the Moving Average (MA − Kσ).
This version does not use standard deviation for Upper and Lower Bands, but uses the EMA deviation. That makes it faster in the response to market volatility.
Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), here is a binary version of Rainbow Oscillator.Rocket RSI
The "RocketRSI" indicator by John F. Ehlers. Used to indicate strong probabilities of cyclical reversals.
This version of BB Stops changes uses EMA deviation for calculation.Synthetic VIX
Synthetic VIX indicates the increase or decrease of volatility and it should be used as that.