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Indicators

Bollinger Bands - EMA Deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Bollinger Bands consist of a N-period Moving Average (MA), an Upper Band at K times an N-period standard deviation above the Moving Average (MA + ), and a Lower Band at K times an N-period standard deviation below the Moving Average (MA − ).

This version does not use standard deviation for Upper and Lower Bands, but uses the EMA deviation. That makes it faster in the response to market volatility.

Rainbow Oscillator - Binary Rainbow Oscillator - Binary

Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), here is a binary version of Rainbow Oscillator.

Rocket RSI Rocket RSI

The "RocketRSI" indicator by John F. Ehlers. Used to indicate strong probabilities of cyclical reversals.

BB Stops - EMA Deviation BB Stops - EMA Deviation

This version of BB Stops changes uses EMA deviation for calculation.

Synthetic VIX Synthetic VIX

Synthetic VIX indicates the increase or decrease of volatility and it should be used as that.