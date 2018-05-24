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Indicators

Rainbow Oscillator - Binary - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), here is a binary version of Rainbow Oscillator.

It shows only two states:

  • state up.
  • state down.

That makes it suitable for cases when a simple access to indicator values is required (like from experts).

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The "RocketRSI" indicator by John F. Ehlers. Used to indicate strong probabilities of cyclical reversals.

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The Rainbow Oscillator indicator is mainly intended to show the trend of the market. But, using the levels you can use it to assess overbought and oversold conditions too.

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This version of Bollinger Bands does not use standard deviation for Upper and Lower Bands, but uses the EMA deviation.

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This version of BB Stops changes uses EMA deviation for calculation.