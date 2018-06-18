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EA Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 21284
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Sergey.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA trades based on indicator Stochastic. Take Profit and Stop Loss levels can be disabled (the value "0" is set in properties). The size of a position can be set manually (the EA will trade with a permanent lot size), or the lot size can be calculated automatically (as the risk percentage per trade).
Input parameters
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop - trailing;
- Trailing Step - trailing step;
- Lots - position size is permanent, "Risk" must be equal to zero;
- Risk - position size is calculated automatically in risk percents per trade, and "Lots" must be equal to zero;
- Stochastic: K-period - K-period (number of bars for calculations);
- Stochastic: D-period - D-period (initial smoothing period);
- Stochastic: final smoothing - final smoothing;
- Stochastic: type of smoothing - smoothing type;
- Stochastic: stochastic calculation method - type of prices;
- Stochastic signal (level UP) - (upper) signal line of stochastic;
- Stochastic signal (level DOWN) - (lower) signal line of stochastic;
- Compared bar - number of the bar, which the zeroth bar is compared to;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Example of EA launch on EURUSD,M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881
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