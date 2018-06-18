EA Stochastic

Idea by: Sergey.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades based on indicator Stochastic. Take Profit and Stop Loss levels can be disabled (the value "0" is set in properties). The size of a position can be set manually (the EA will trade with a permanent lot size), or the lot size can be calculated automatically (as the risk percentage per trade).





Input parameters

Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Trailing Stop - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step - trailing step;

- trailing step; Lots - position size is permanent, "Risk" must be equal to zero;

- position size is permanent, "Risk" must be equal to zero; Risk - position size is calculated automatically in risk percents per trade, and "Lots" must be equal to zero;

- position size is calculated automatically in risk percents per trade, and "Lots" must be equal to zero; Stochastic: K-period - K-period (number of bars for calculations);

- K-period (number of bars for calculations); Stochastic: D-period - D-period (initial smoothing period);

- D-period (initial smoothing period); Stochastic: final smoothing - final smoothing;

- final smoothing; Stochastic: type of smoothing - smoothing type;

- smoothing type; Stochastic: stochastic calculation method - type of prices;

- type of prices; Stochastic signal (level UP) - (upper) signal line of stochastic;

- (upper) signal line of stochastic; Stochastic signal (level DOWN) - (lower) signal line of stochastic;

- (lower) signal line of stochastic; Compared bar - number of the bar, which the zeroth bar is compared to;

- number of the bar, which the zeroth bar is compared to; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Example of EA launch on EURUSD,M15: