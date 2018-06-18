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EA Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5

MOHCTP36 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
21284
Rating:
(28)
Published:
EA Stochastic.mq5 (40.23 KB) view
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Idea by: Sergey.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades based on indicator Stochastic. Take Profit and Stop Loss levels can be disabled (the value "0" is set in properties). The size of a position can be set manually (the EA will trade with a permanent lot size), or the lot size can be calculated automatically (as the risk percentage per trade).


Input parameters

  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing;
  • Trailing Step - trailing step;
  • Lots - position size is permanent, "Risk" must be equal to zero;
  • Risk - position size is calculated automatically in risk percents per trade, and "Lots" must be equal to zero;
  • Stochastic: K-period - K-period (number of bars for calculations);
  • Stochastic: D-period - D-period (initial smoothing period);
  • Stochastic: final smoothing - final smoothing;
  • Stochastic: type of smoothing - smoothing type;
  • Stochastic: stochastic calculation method - type of prices;
  • Stochastic signal (level UP) - (upper) signal line of stochastic;
  • Stochastic signal (level DOWN) - (lower) signal line of stochastic;
  • Compared bar - number of the bar, which the zeroth bar is compared to;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Example of EA launch on EURUSD,M15:

EA Stochastic

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20881

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