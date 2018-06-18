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MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of indicator BrainTrend2_V2 from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored points are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Colored points appear on the lines when the bar of the relevant timeframe changes.
Fig.1. Indicator MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20875
Indicator BrainTrend2_V2x10 shows the color of the BrainTrend2_V2 indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes.Trend_Angle
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