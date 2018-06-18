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Indicators

MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
BrainTrend2_V2.mq5 (28.27 KB) view
MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10.mq5 (46.19 KB) view
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Indicator MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of indicator BrainTrend2_V2 from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored points are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Colored points appear on the lines when the bar of the relevant timeframe changes.

Fig.1. Indicator MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10

Fig.1. Indicator MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20875

BrainTrend2_V2_x10 BrainTrend2_V2_x10

Indicator BrainTrend2_V2x10 shows the color of the BrainTrend2_V2 indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes.

Trend_Angle Trend_Angle

The indicator calculates the inclination angle of the last segment of moving average and shows it in the chart together with the MA line and the line drawn from the last segment of moving average.

MurreyMathFixPeriod MurreyMathFixPeriod

Murrey levels are an efficient tool to forecast the changes in price movement. The main idea of this system is that all markets move in the same manner.

Deep Drawdown MA Deep Drawdown MA

The EA opens positions at crossing fast iMA and slow iMA (Moving Average, MA). It has the function of outstaying the losses. It catches the type of the position in OnTradeTransaction.