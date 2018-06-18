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Indicators

BrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
BrainTrend2_V2.mq5 (28.27 KB) view
BrainTrend2_V2_x10.mq5 (23.16 KB) view
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Indicator BrainTrend2_V2x10 shows the color of the BrainTrend2_V2 indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1;           //chart 1 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2;           //chart 2 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3;           //chart 3 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4;           //chart 4 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6;           //chart 5 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8;           //chart 6 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12;          //chart 7 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1;           //chart 8 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1;           //chart 9 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1;          //chart 10 period
input uint SignalBar=1;                               //Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar)
//---- BrainTrend2_V2 parameters
input uint ATR_Period=7;
//---- Indicator drawing parameters
input color  CpColor=clrBlueViolet;                   //indicator name color
input color  UpUpColor=clrLimeGreen;                  //color of growing trend and growing candlestick
input color  UpDnColor=clrTeal;                       //color of growing trend and falling candlestick
input color  ZrColor=clrGray;                         //color without changes
input color  DnUpColor=clrMaroon;                     //color of falling trend and growing candlestick
input color  DnDnColor=clrMagenta;                    //color of falling trend and falling candlestick
input int    FontSize=11;                             //font size
input type_font FontType=Font14;                      //font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //location corner
input uint Y_=20;                                     //vertical location
input uint X_=5;                                      //horizontal location

For the indicator to work, the BrainTrend2_V2.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator BrainTrend2_V2_x10

Fig.1. Indicator BrainTrend2_V2_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20874

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