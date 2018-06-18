Murrey levels are an efficient tool to forecast the changes in price movement. The main idea of this system is that all markets move in the same manner.

The levels were developed based on Gann theory: The basis is Gann square 8x8 used for describing the price movement with the time. These Murrey levels make the market clearer for a trader and help you make your trading profitable. They can be added to various trading strategies.

Fig.1. Indicator MurreyMathFixPeriod