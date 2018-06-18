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Indicators

MurreyMathFixPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Murrey levels are an efficient tool to forecast the changes in price movement. The main idea of this system is that all markets move in the same manner.

The levels were developed based on Gann theory: The basis is Gann square 8x8 used for describing the price movement with the time. These Murrey levels make the market clearer for a trader and help you make your trading profitable. They can be added to various trading strategies.

Fig.1. Indicator MurreyMathFixPeriod

Fig.1. Indicator MurreyMathFixPeriod

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20876

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