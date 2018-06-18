The indicator calculates and shows in the panel in the price chart:

Size of the current profit from all the open positions on the account, as well as the number of the current Buy and Sell positions; Size of the profit from closed positions over the last day, as well as the number of the closed Buy and Sell positions over the last day; Size of the profit from closed positions over the last week, as well as the number of the closed Buy and Sell positions over the last week; Size of the profit from closed positions over the last month, as well as the number of the closed Buy and Sell positions over the last month; Size of the profit from closed positions over the last year, as well as the number of the closed Buy and Sell positions over the last year; Size of the profit from closed positions over the entire account life, as well as the number of the closed Buy and Sell positions on the account;

It has ten input parameters:

Start day of the week - start day of the week: Monday - Monday; Sunday - Sunday.

- start day of the week: Panel corner - chart corner, to which the panel is anchored;

- chart corner, to which the panel is anchored; Panel X offset - horizontal shift of the panel from the anchoring corner;

- horizontal shift of the panel from the anchoring corner; Panel Y offset - vertical shift of the panel from the anchoring corner;

- vertical shift of the panel from the anchoring corner; Panel transparency - panel transparency (255 means complete opacity)*;

- panel transparency (255 means complete opacity)*; Panel background color - panel color;

- panel color; Panel border color - panel border color;

- panel border color; Panel text color - panel text border;

- panel text border; Loss value text color - fixed loss value text color;

- fixed loss value text color; Profit value text color - fixed profit value text color.

* Panel transparency cannot be set to less than 48.

For more convenience, this panel showing the current and fixe profit can be combined with the indicator of possible losses at closing open positions by a Stop order (SL_Calculator):