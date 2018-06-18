Oscillator Notis% V measures the market volatility, based on the difference between the intraday High and Low.

Volatility is high, when the difference between lines Plus and Minus is large; volatility is low, when the difference is small.

The indicator can work in two modes of calculating and data providing:

Cumulative mode. In this mode, the indicator behaves as a normal oscillator having one line. In this mode, the indicator chart can also be inverted. Non-cumulative mode (by default). In this mode, the indicator shows two line: Plus and Minus. The difference between the lines points to the volatility level of the market. Crossing - direction.

The indicator has four input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Method - averaging method;

- averaging method; Cumulative mode - cumulative mode (switch Yes/No);

- cumulative mode (switch Yes/No); Inverse in cumulative mode - inverting the indicator chart in cumulative mode (switch Yes/No).

Calculations: NOTIS[i] = 100*Plus[i] / (Plus[i] + Minus[i]) where: Plus = Moving Average(P, Period, Method) Minus = Moving average(M, Period, Method) P[i] = High[i] - Close[i] M[i] = Close[i] - Low[i]

Fig.1. mode by default





Fig.2. Cumulative mode without inverting





Fig.3. Cumulative mode with inverting