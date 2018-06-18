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Indicators

Notis - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

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Notis.mq5 (13.02 KB) view
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Oscillator Notis% V measures the market volatility, based on the difference between the intraday High and Low.

Volatility is high, when the difference between lines Plus and Minus is large; volatility is low, when the difference is small.

The indicator can work in two modes of calculating and data providing:

  1. Cumulative mode. In this mode, the indicator behaves as a normal oscillator having one line. In this mode, the indicator chart can also be inverted.
  2. Non-cumulative mode (by default). In this mode, the indicator shows two line: Plus and Minus. The difference between the lines points to the volatility level of the market. Crossing - direction.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - averaging method;
  • Cumulative mode - cumulative mode (switch Yes/No);
  • Inverse in cumulative mode - inverting the indicator chart in cumulative mode (switch Yes/No).

Calculations:

NOTIS[i] = 100*Plus[i] / (Plus[i] + Minus[i])

where:

Plus = Moving Average(P, Period, Method)
Minus = Moving average(M, Period, Method)
P[i] = High[i] - Close[i]
M[i] = Close[i] - Low[i]

Fig.1. mode by default

Fig.1. mode by default


Fig.2. Cumulative mode without inverting

Fig.2. Cumulative mode without inverting


Fig.3. Cumulative mode with inverting

Fig.3. Cumulative mode with inverting

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20861

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