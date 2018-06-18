Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. A channel of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA).





Input parameters

Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Trailing Stop - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step - trailing step;

- trailing step; Lots - lot size is set manually (a NECESSARY CONDITION: Risk must be equal to zero!);

- lot size is set manually (a NECESSARY CONDITION: must be equal to zero!); Risk - lot size is calculated automatically, in risk percents per trade (a NECESSARY CONDITION: "Lots" must be equal to zero!);

- lot size is calculated automatically, in risk percents per trade (a NECESSARY CONDITION: "Lots" must be equal to zero!); Difference - offsets from the channel borders;

- offsets from the channel borders; Expert Every Tick - enable/disable working on every tick;

- enable/disable working on every tick; MA PRICE_HIGH and PRICE_LOW: averaging period - indicators averaging period;

- indicators averaging period; MA PRICE_HIGH and PRICE_LOW: horizontal shift - indicators horizontal shift;

- indicators horizontal shift; MA PRICE_HIGH: smoothing type - averaging type for indicator calculated by High prices;

- averaging type for indicator calculated by High prices; MA PRICE_LOW: smoothing type - averaging type for indicator calculated by Low prices;

- averaging type for indicator calculated by Low prices; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Trading idea: Forming a channel of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) - one based on prices PRICE_HIGH and another one on PRICE_LOW. Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed at the channel boarders. The calculation is on the break-through (catching a strong movement).

The EA can work in modes: On every tick and only when a new bar appears. The mode is defined by parameter Expert Every Tick. An example of how parameter Expert Every Tick affects the EA operation, exemplified by EURUSD,D1:

Please note that this strategy may have dead seasons, i.e., the times without any entrances, the period of no rollbacks for a currency pair: