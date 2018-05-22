CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

INI File - library for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5927
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
IniFile.mqh (16.66 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\
IniFile_test.mq5 (9.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A library to provide simple storage mechanism for expert advisors and indicators.


Library Functions

//--- If the key is not found, the returned value is NULL.
bool  GetIniKey          (string fileName, string section, string key, T &ReturnedValue)

//--- add new or update an existing key.
bool  SetIniKey          (string fileName, string section, string key, T value)

int   GetIniSectionNames (string fileName, string &names[])
int   GetIniKeyNames     (string fileName, string section, string &names[])

bool  IniSectionExists   (string fileName, string section);
bool  IniKeyExists       (string fileName, string section, string key);

bool  DeleteIniSection   (string fileName, string section);
bool  DeleteIniKey       (string fileName, string section, string key);

The ini file can be saved at any place.


Sample File

'D:\my_orders.ini'

[EURUSD]
orders=4
lots=1.26
time=2018.05.20 21:10:21
comment=sell market
with_trend=false
[USDJPY]
orders=6
lots=3.12
time=2018.05.18 02:46:03
comment=buy market
with_trend=true
WPR Support Resistance WPR Support Resistance

WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.

Digital filters - separate Digital filters - separate

A set of digital filters that are always drawn in separate window (due to their nature).

Range Oscillator Range Oscillator

Range Oscillator is an indicator that shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period.

Range Oscillator + Bands Range Oscillator + Bands

Unlike the basic Range Oscillator version, this version uses Bollinger Bands for overbought and oversold conditions assessment.