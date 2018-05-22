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INI File - library for MetaTrader 5
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A library to provide simple storage mechanism for expert advisors and indicators.
Library Functions
//--- If the key is not found, the returned value is NULL. bool GetIniKey (string fileName, string section, string key, T &ReturnedValue) //--- add new or update an existing key. bool SetIniKey (string fileName, string section, string key, T value) int GetIniSectionNames (string fileName, string &names[]) int GetIniKeyNames (string fileName, string section, string &names[]) bool IniSectionExists (string fileName, string section); bool IniKeyExists (string fileName, string section, string key); bool DeleteIniSection (string fileName, string section); bool DeleteIniKey (string fileName, string section, string key);
Sample File
'D:\my_orders.ini'
[EURUSD] orders=4 lots=1.26 time=2018.05.20 21:10:21 comment=sell market with_trend=false [USDJPY] orders=6 lots=3.12 time=2018.05.18 02:46:03 comment=buy market with_trend=true
WPR Support Resistance
WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.Digital filters - separate
A set of digital filters that are always drawn in separate window (due to their nature).
Range Oscillator
Range Oscillator is an indicator that shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period.Range Oscillator + Bands
Unlike the basic Range Oscillator version, this version uses Bollinger Bands for overbought and oversold conditions assessment.