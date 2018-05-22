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Indicators

WPR Support Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.

When WPR significant level (adjustable in parameters) is broken, then the indicator starts a new support or resistance on the main chart.

Recommended usage is the same as for all the support/resistance indicators: as a levels break indicator or as a "classical" support/resistance indicator used for positions'/orders' stop losses and take profits.

Digital filters - separate Digital filters - separate

A set of digital filters that are always drawn in separate window (due to their nature).

Digital Filters - on chart Digital Filters - on chart

A set of 4 types of digital filters that naturally are placed on main chart.

INI File INI File

A library to provide simple storage mechanism for expert advisors and indicators.

Range Oscillator Range Oscillator

Range Oscillator is an indicator that shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period.