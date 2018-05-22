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WPR Support Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.
When WPR significant level (adjustable in parameters) is broken, then the indicator starts a new support or resistance on the main chart.
Recommended usage is the same as for all the support/resistance indicators: as a levels break indicator or as a "classical" support/resistance indicator used for positions'/orders' stop losses and take profits.
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