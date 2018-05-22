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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Digital filters - separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A set of digital filters that are always drawn in separate window (due to their nature).
Supported types are:
- FTLM - Fast Trend Momentum.
- STLM - Slow Trend Momentum.
- RBCI - Range Bound Channel Index.
- PCCI - Perfect Commodity Channel Index.
Digital Filters - on chart
A set of 4 types of digital filters that naturally are placed on main chart.Rainbow WMA
Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), this is a sort of generalized version with quite a few extensions.
WPR Support Resistance
WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.INI File
A library to provide simple storage mechanism for expert advisors and indicators.