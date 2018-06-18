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BrainTrend2Stop_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator BrainTrend2Stop with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the BrainTrend2Stop.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator BrainTrend2Stop_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20839
Indicator BrainTrend2 that generates alerts and sends e-mails and Push-messages when the indicator changes its color.Coin Flip
Positions are opened pseudorandomly. In case of loss (closing by Stop Loss and negative profit), Martingale is applied.
Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. A channel of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA).Modified Moving Averages
A slightly modified EA from the standard delivery: MQL5\Experts\Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average