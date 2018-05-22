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Indicators

Digital Filters - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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A set of 4 types of digital filters that naturally are placed on main chart.

The supported digital filter types:

  • FATL - Fast Adaptive Trend Line.
  • SATL - Slow Adaptive Trend Line.
  • RFTL - Reference Fast Trend Line.
  • RSTL - Reference Slow Trend Line.

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Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), this is a sort of generalized version with quite a few extensions.

Math Utils Math Utils

Handy functions for comparison, rounding, formatting and debugging of doubles (prices, lots and money).

Digital filters - separate Digital filters - separate

A set of digital filters that are always drawn in separate window (due to their nature).

WPR Support Resistance WPR Support Resistance

WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.