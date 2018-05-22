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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Digital Filters - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A set of 4 types of digital filters that naturally are placed on main chart.
The supported digital filter types:
- FATL - Fast Adaptive Trend Line.
- SATL - Slow Adaptive Trend Line.
- RFTL - Reference Fast Trend Line.
- RSTL - Reference Slow Trend Line.
Rainbow WMA
Based on Mel Widner's Rainbow Average (that is similar to Guppy MMA), this is a sort of generalized version with quite a few extensions.Math Utils
Handy functions for comparison, rounding, formatting and debugging of doubles (prices, lots and money).
Digital filters - separate
A set of digital filters that are always drawn in separate window (due to their nature).WPR Support Resistance
WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.