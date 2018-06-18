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ERVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator ERVI (Ehlers' Relative Vigor Index) based on the relative vigor index by John F. Ehlers.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
Calculations:
RVI[i] = Num/Denom Signal[i] = (RVI[i] + 2*RVI[i-1] + 2*RVI[i-2] + RVI[i-3])/6
where:
Num = SMA(Value1, Period) Denom = SMA(Value2, Period) Value1[i] = ((Close[i] - Open[i]) + 2*(Close[i-1] - Open[i-1]) + 2*(Close[i-2] - Open[i-2]) + (Close[i-3] - Open[i-3]))/6 Value2[i] = ((High[i] - Low[i]) + 2*(High[i-1] - Low[i-1]) + 2*(High[i-2] - Low[i-2]) + (High[i-3] - Low[i-3]))/6
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20798
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Indicator ADL (Advances/Declines Line) shows the ratio of positive and negative price increments over a specified time interval.
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Glitch_Index - indicator of the price deviation from its average value.