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Indicators

ERVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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ERVI.mq5 (9.51 KB) view
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Oscillator ERVI (Ehlers' Relative Vigor Index) based on the relative vigor index by John F. Ehlers.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculations:

RVI[i] = Num/Denom
Signal[i] = (RVI[i] + 2*RVI[i-1] + 2*RVI[i-2] + RVI[i-3])/6

where:

Num = SMA(Value1, Period)
Denom = SMA(Value2, Period)
Value1[i] = ((Close[i] - Open[i]) + 2*(Close[i-1] - Open[i-1]) + 2*(Close[i-2] - Open[i-2]) + (Close[i-3] - Open[i-3]))/6
Value2[i] = ((High[i] - Low[i]) + 2*(High[i-1] - Low[i-1]) + 2*(High[i-2] - Low[i-2]) + (High[i-3] - Low[i-3]))/6

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20798

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