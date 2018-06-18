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ESM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator ESM (Elsig's Shifting Mean) shows the averaged shift of price over the specified time interval (bars).
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
Calculations:
ESM[i] = (Min + Max)/2
where:
Min, Max are the lowest and the highest prices in the specified range.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20797
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