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Indicators

ESM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator ESM (Elsig's Shifting Mean) shows the averaged shift of price over the specified time interval (bars).

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculations:

ESM[i] = (Min + Max)/2

where:

Min, Max are the lowest and the highest prices in the specified range.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20797

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