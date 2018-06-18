Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Glitch_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4309
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Glitch_Index is an indicator that shows the index of the price deviation from its average value. It was published in the February issue of Active Trader Magazine in 2004.
It has four input parameters:
- MA Period - MA period;
- MA method - MA calculation method;
- ROC Period - period of calculating the price rate of change (ROC);
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Glitch Index[i] = 100 * diff[i] / Price[i]
where:
diff[i] = Applied price[i] - smamult[i] smamult[i] = MA(i)*((MA(i) - MA(i-ROC Period)) * 0.1+1)
MA - moving average with the calculation period of MA Period and the calculation method of MA method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20801
GAPO (Gopalakrishnan Range Index Oscillator) assesses quantitatively the volatility of an instrument, based on the trading range logarithm over an N-day period of time.ERVI
Oscillator ERVI (Ehlers' Relative Vigor Index) based on the relative vigor index by John F. Ehlers.
Linda's Coil - an indicator of "engulfed" candlesticks.MIT
Oscillator MIT (Momentum In Time) is a normal momentum with anchoring the calculations to the calculation start time.