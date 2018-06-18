Glitch_Index is an indicator that shows the index of the price deviation from its average value. It was published in the February issue of Active Trader Magazine in 2004.

It has four input parameters:

MA Period - MA period;

- MA period; MA method - MA calculation method;

- MA calculation method; ROC Period - period of calculating the price rate of change (ROC);

- period of calculating the price rate of change (ROC); Applied price - price used for calculations.