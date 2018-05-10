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Indicators

T3 Deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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T3 deviation.mq5 (13.05 KB) view
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The original idea came from Bob Fulks and Alex Matulich (they are the ones that improved the original Tim Tillson T3 calculation).

The calculation is not a Standard Deviation smoothed by T3. Instead it uses intermediate steps of T3 calculation to get the deviation based on T3. As expected the deviation calculated this way is much smoother than the Standard Deviation (as a result of using T3 which on its own is smoother than the simple moving average), and is "faster" in response to market changes.

Zero lag T3 Zero lag T3

Zero lag T3 uses the "zero lagging" method to make it even faster and to keep the smoothness.

Zero lag Hull Average Zero lag Hull Average

This version of Hull Moving Average makes the lag even lesser and still keeps the smoothing of the Hull Average thus making it even "faster".

T3 bands T3 bands

Variation of the well known Bollinger Bands indicator.

Phase Change Index Phase Change Index

The Phase Change Index (PCI) is an indicator designed specifically to detect changes in market phases.