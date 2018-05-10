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Indicators

T3 bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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T3 bands.mq5 (17.19 KB) view
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Variation of the well known Bollinger Bands indicator.

Instead of using SMA for the central value of the bands, T3 is used. Also, instead of using standard deviations for upper bands and lower bands, T3 deviation is used for that, producing much smoother and faster bands than the original Bollinger Bands.

T3 Deviation T3 Deviation

T3 Deviation uses intermediate steps of T3 calculation to get the deviation based on T3. As expected the deviation calculated this way is much smoother than the Standard Deviation (as a result of using T3 which on its own is smoother than the simple moving average), and is "faster" in response to market changes.

Zero lag T3 Zero lag T3

Zero lag T3 uses the "zero lagging" method to make it even faster and to keep the smoothness.

Phase Change Index Phase Change Index

The Phase Change Index (PCI) is an indicator designed specifically to detect changes in market phases.

Trend Continuation Factor - Jurik smoothed Trend Continuation Factor - Jurik smoothed

Trend Continuation Factor (TCF) indicator with Jurik smoothing identifies the trend and its direction.