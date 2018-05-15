Based on the M.H. Pee's TASC article "Phase Change Index".

Prices at any time can be up, down, or unchanged. A period where market prices remain relatively unchanged is referred to as a consolidation. A period that witnesses relatively higher prices is referred to as an uptrend, while a period of relatively lower prices is called a downtrend.

The Phase Change Index (PCI) is an indicator designed specifically to detect changes in market phases.