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Zero lag T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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T3 is a very well known indicator. It is smooth and it is fast.
In the process of making it faster, two coders (Bob Fulks and Alex Matulich) have altered the T3 calculation to make it faster. This version can calculate both of the calculating ways : original (Tim Tillson way) and altered (Fulks/Matuklich) way.
But it also uses the "zero lagging" method to make it even faster and to keep the smoothness. This is the Zero lag T3.
This version of Hull Moving Average makes the lag even lesser and still keeps the smoothing of the Hull Average thus making it even "faster".Swing Line - Binary
Ron Black's Swing Line indicator with only two states displayed: state up and state down.
T3 Deviation uses intermediate steps of T3 calculation to get the deviation based on T3. As expected the deviation calculated this way is much smoother than the Standard Deviation (as a result of using T3 which on its own is smoother than the simple moving average), and is "faster" in response to market changes.T3 bands
Variation of the well known Bollinger Bands indicator.