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Indicators

Zero lag Hull Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull, is an extremely fast and smooth Moving Average. In fact, the HMA almost eliminates lag altogether and manages to improve smoothing at the same time.

This version makes that lag even lesser and still keeps the smoothing of the Hull Average thus making it even "faster". This is the zero lag variation of Hull Moving Average.

Swing Line - Binary Swing Line - Binary

Ron Black's Swing Line indicator with only two states displayed: state up and state down.

Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance

Based on the original Dynamic Balance Point, this version is a bit cleaner and simpler to use indicator.

Zero lag T3 Zero lag T3

Zero lag T3 uses the "zero lagging" method to make it even faster and to keep the smoothness.

T3 Deviation T3 Deviation

T3 Deviation uses intermediate steps of T3 calculation to get the deviation based on T3. As expected the deviation calculated this way is much smoother than the Standard Deviation (as a result of using T3 which on its own is smoother than the simple moving average), and is "faster" in response to market changes.