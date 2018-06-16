The Summation Index oscillator based on indicator McClellan_Oscillator that, in its turn, is based on the values of McClellan's indicator RANA shows the values of McClellan_Oscillator, considering the values of the previous day.

It has three input parameters:

Base currency - name of the base currency of symbols in the Market Watch for calculating the RANA.

- name of the base currency of symbols in the Market Watch for calculating the RANA. Fast MA period - fast MA period (19 by default);

- fast MA period (19 by default); Slow MA period - slow MA period (19 by default).

Calculations: McClellan Summation Index = McClellan Oscillator + McClellan Summation Index of the previous day where: McClellan Oscillator = (MA(RANA(19)) - MA(RANA(39))) * (Fast MA period + Slow MA period) MA(RANA(19)) - 19-day MA based on RANA;

MA(RANA(39)) - 39-day MA based on RANA. RANA = (Up - Dn)/(Up + Dn) Up - number of bullish candlesticks on all symbols;

Dn - number of bearish candlesticks for all symbols.