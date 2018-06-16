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Indicators

Average Modified Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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4481
Rating:
(7)
Published:
AMMA.mq5 (8.07 KB) view
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Average Modified Moving Average.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

AMMA[i] = (AMMA[i-1]*(Period-2) + Price[i] + Price[i-1])/Period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20692

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