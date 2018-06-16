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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average Modified Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Average Modified Moving Average.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
AMMA[i] = (AMMA[i-1]*(Period-2) + Price[i] + Price[i-1])/Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20692
McClellan_Summation_Index
Sherman and Marian McClellan Summation Index.AD_Indicator
Sherman and Marian McClellan Advances/Declines Indicator.