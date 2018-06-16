Indicator AD (Advances/Declines) developed by Sherman and Marian McClellan and based on indicator RANA.

It shows two components of indicator RANA - the positive and negative increments of the prices of instruments available in the Market Watch and including the specified currency.

It has one input parameter:

Base currency - name of the base currency of symbols in the Market Watch for calculating the RANA.

Calculations: Up = Up(RANA) Dn = Dn(RANA) where: RANA = (Up - Dn)/(Up + Dn) Up - number of bullish candlesticks on all symbols;

Dn - number of bearish candlesticks for all symbols.