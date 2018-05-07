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Indicators

Swing Line - Binary - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Ron Black's Swing Line indicator with only two states displayed:

  • State up.
  • State down.

Since it is using only two states, it is suitable for simple usage from Expert Adviser(s).

Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance

Based on the original Dynamic Balance Point, this version is a bit cleaner and simpler to use indicator.

TWR TWR

TWR is an indicator of a trend reversal.

Zero lag Hull Average Zero lag Hull Average

This version of Hull Moving Average makes the lag even lesser and still keeps the smoothing of the Hull Average thus making it even "faster".

Zero lag T3 Zero lag T3

Zero lag T3 uses the "zero lagging" method to make it even faster and to keep the smoothness.