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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Swing Line - Binary - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ron Black's Swing Line indicator with only two states displayed:
- State up.
- State down.
Since it is using only two states, it is suitable for simple usage from Expert Adviser(s).
Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance
Based on the original Dynamic Balance Point, this version is a bit cleaner and simpler to use indicator.TWR
TWR is an indicator of a trend reversal.
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This version of Hull Moving Average makes the lag even lesser and still keeps the smoothing of the Hull Average thus making it even "faster".Zero lag T3
Zero lag T3 uses the "zero lagging" method to make it even faster and to keep the smoothness.