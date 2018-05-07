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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Based on the original Dynamic Balance Point, this version is a bit cleaner and simpler to use indicator.
Colors of this version can be used as a sort of trend determination and the values can be used as support or resistance.
TWR
TWR is an indicator of a trend reversal.QQE
The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).
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Ron Black's Swing Line indicator with only two states displayed: state up and state down.Zero lag Hull Average
This version of Hull Moving Average makes the lag even lesser and still keeps the smoothing of the Hull Average thus making it even "faster".