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Indicators

Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Based on the original Dynamic Balance Point, this version is a bit cleaner and simpler to use indicator.

Colors of this version can be used as a sort of trend determination and the values can be used as support or resistance.

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