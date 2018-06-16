A trading system based the KWAN_CCC indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar, if the direction of the indicator movement (the indicator color) has changed.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiledKWAN_CCC.ex5 indicator file must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Testing results for XAUUSD, H12 over the year 2016:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart