CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_KWAN_RDP - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4145
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Exp_KWAN_RDP.mq5 (15.5 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (223.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
KWAN_RDP.mq5 (18.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system based on the KWAN_RDP indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar, if the direction of the indicator movement (the indicator color) has changed.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiledKWAN_RDP.ex5 indicator file must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Test results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2016:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20670

Exp_KWAN_CCC Exp_KWAN_CCC

A trading system based on the KWAN_CCC indicator signals.

PLC (penetration of the last candle) PLC (penetration of the last candle)

Placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop on the 5-minute timeframe.

Spasm Spasm

A trading system based on detecting the market volatility.

AO Lightning AO Lightning

The EA uses indicator Awesome Oscillator.