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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XStdDevSpeed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XStdDevSpeed with the timeframe selection option in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, there must be indicator XStdDevSpeed.ex5 in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20657
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