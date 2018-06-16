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Indicators

XStdDevSpeed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
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3086
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Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XStdDevSpeed.mq5 (15.29 KB) view
XStdDevSpeed_HTF.mq5 (16.7 KB) view
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Indicator XStdDevSpeed with the timeframe selection option in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to work, there must be indicator XStdDevSpeed.ex5 in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20657

XStdDevSpeed XStdDevSpeed

Smoothed standard deviation changing rate.

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