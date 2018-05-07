Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Swing Line - Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6852
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Ron Black's Swing Line indicator made as histogram indicator.
Swing Line (adjusted display)
Ron Black's swing line indicator with adjusted display option.ADXm Smoothed - MTF
ADXm is a variation of a well known ADX indicator made to be multi timeframe capable.