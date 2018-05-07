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Indicators

Swing Line - Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Ron Black's Swing Line indicator made as histogram indicator.

Swing Line (adjusted display) Swing Line (adjusted display)

Ron Black's swing line indicator with adjusted display option.

ADXm Smoothed - MTF ADXm Smoothed - MTF

ADXm is a variation of a well known ADX indicator made to be multi timeframe capable.

QQE QQE

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

TWR TWR

TWR is an indicator of a trend reversal.