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Indicators

Swing Line (adjusted display) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Ron Black's swing line indicator with adjusted display option.

You can chose to:

  • Display colored line.
  • Display colored bars.
  • Display colored candles.
  • Let the indicator automatically decide based on the type of the chart that you are using.

ADXm Smoothed - MTF ADXm Smoothed - MTF

ADXm is a variation of a well known ADX indicator made to be multi timeframe capable.

ADXm smoothed ADXm smoothed

ADXm is a variation of a well known ADX indicator.

Swing Line - Histogram Swing Line - Histogram

Ron Black's Swing Line indicator made as histogram indicator.

QQE QQE

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).