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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Swing Line (adjusted display) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ron Black's swing line indicator with adjusted display option.
You can chose to:
- Display colored line.
- Display colored bars.
- Display colored candles.
- Let the indicator automatically decide based on the type of the chart that you are using.
ADXm Smoothed - MTF
ADXm is a variation of a well known ADX indicator made to be multi timeframe capable.ADXm smoothed
ADXm is a variation of a well known ADX indicator.
Swing Line - Histogram
Ron Black's Swing Line indicator made as histogram indicator.QQE
The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).