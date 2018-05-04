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Indicators

PowerSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Jianye Xiong
Jianye Xiong

Jianye Xiong

2 codes
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8326
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
PowerSystem.mq5 (8.82 KB) view
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The index is mainly based on the slope of EMA and MACD, and the following figure shows the principle of the indicator:

Figure 1: How the index works

Figure 1: How the index works

The effect is as follows:

Figure 2: Display of indicators

Figure 2: Display of indicators

Introduction of indicators:

This index is mainly used to check whether the trading direction is correct:

  • Red represents the rise, prohibits the sale, can buy or wait.
  • Green stands for decline, no buying, selling or wait.
  • Blue represents no trend, no prohibition.
  • Trend: when the trend continues, the blue column appears, indicating the tendency is weaker, and the signal of trend reversal is given.

Core code interpretation:

      if((macd_main_buffer[i]-macd_main_buffer[i-1])>0 && (ema_buffer[i]-ema_buffer[i-1])>0)
        {
         Power_buffer[i]=1;//rise signal
         color_buffer[i]=1;
        }
      if((macd_main_buffer[i]-macd_main_buffer[i-1])<0 && (ema_buffer[i]-ema_buffer[i-1])<0)
        {
         Power_buffer[i]=-1;//drop signal 
         color_buffer[i]=0;
        }

Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/20598

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