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PowerSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The index is mainly based on the slope of EMA and MACD, and the following figure shows the principle of the indicator:
Figure 1: How the index works
The effect is as follows:
Figure 2: Display of indicators
Introduction of indicators:
This index is mainly used to check whether the trading direction is correct:
- Red represents the rise, prohibits the sale, can buy or wait.
- Green stands for decline, no buying, selling or wait.
- Blue represents no trend, no prohibition.
- Trend: when the trend continues, the blue column appears, indicating the tendency is weaker, and the signal of trend reversal is given.
Core code interpretation:
if((macd_main_buffer[i]-macd_main_buffer[i-1])>0 && (ema_buffer[i]-ema_buffer[i-1])>0) { Power_buffer[i]=1;//rise signal color_buffer[i]=1; } if((macd_main_buffer[i]-macd_main_buffer[i-1])<0 && (ema_buffer[i]-ema_buffer[i-1])<0) { Power_buffer[i]=-1;//drop signal color_buffer[i]=0; }
Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/20598
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