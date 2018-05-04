The index is mainly based on the slope of EMA and MACD, and the following figure shows the principle of the indicator:

Figure 1: How the index works

The effect is as follows:

Figure 2: Display of indicators

Introduction of indicators:

This index is mainly used to check whether the trading direction is correct:

Red represents the rise, prohibits the sale, can buy or wait.

Green stands for decline, no buying, selling or wait.

Blue represents no trend, no prohibition.

Trend: when the trend continues, the blue column appears, indicating the tendency is weaker, and the signal of trend reversal is given.

Core code interpretation: