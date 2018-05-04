CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Linear Regression Sketcher - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8838
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A variation of linear regression.

Instead of showing just the liner regression value, the indicator is showing corresponding linear regression lines too to indicate what is the best linear regression fit (and trend) at the given time and price. That way, you can estimate based on two values: the linear regression itself and the rate of change of the linear regression value.

PS: the indicator is using objects to draw the linear regression lines. If you wish to use more than one instance of the indicator, set the unique ID to unique value for each new instance, and that way multiple instances can be used on the same chart.

PowerSystem PowerSystem

Implementation of Alexander Elder's power system indicator, it will show the price trend and trend reversal.

Triple Jurik Smooth Triple Jurik Smooth

Jurik smoothing is very responsive to price changes, is very smooth and it makes it a very good candidate for this type of trend assessment.

Dynamic Balance Point Dynamic Balance Point

Indicator that calculates dynamic balance point for the desired period.

ADXm smoothed ADXm smoothed

ADXm is a variation of a well known ADX indicator.