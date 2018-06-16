Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades by the Doji pattern:

At the same time, you can set the candlestick body size in the "Size of a body of a candle (Open Close)" parameter.





Operation algorithm

The EA analyzes bar #2 and bar #1 when a new bar appears. If bar #2 is Doji, then the following signals are checked:

close#1 > high#2 → signal for opening a BUY;

close#1 < low#2 → signal for opening a SELL.





Inputs

Lots (if "0" → the parameter "Risk" will be used) - a lot value that is set manually. If you set to "0", then the parameter of "Risk" will work, i.e., risk in percents of free margin per a trade;

- a lot value that is set manually. If you set to "0", then the parameter of "Risk" will work, i.e., risk in percents of free margin per a trade; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;

- Stop Loss; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;

- Take Profit; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled; Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing, if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;

- trailing, if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;

- trailing step; Risk (if "0" → the parameter "Lots" will be used) - risk in percents of free margin per trade;

- risk in percents of free margin per trade; Size of a candle (Open Close) - candlestick body size;

- candlestick body size; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

If "Size of a candle" = 0, then there will be just a few trades (about 15-30) on H1 over the year, and profitability as follows:

If you set this parameter to 1, then the number of trades will increase tenfold, and the profit will be distributed as follows: