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Doji Arrows - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 6975
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA trades by the Doji pattern:
At the same time, you can set the candlestick body size in the "Size of a body of a candle (Open Close)" parameter.
Operation algorithm
The EA analyzes bar #2 and bar #1 when a new bar appears. If bar #2 is Doji, then the following signals are checked:
- close#1 > high#2 → signal for opening a BUY;
- close#1 < low#2 → signal for opening a SELL.
Inputs
- Lots (if "0" → the parameter "Risk" will be used) - a lot value that is set manually. If you set to "0", then the parameter of "Risk" will work, i.e., risk in percents of free margin per a trade;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing, if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
- Risk (if "0" → the parameter "Lots" will be used) - risk in percents of free margin per trade;
- Size of a candle (Open Close) - candlestick body size;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
If "Size of a candle" = 0, then there will be just a few trades (about 15-30) on H1 over the year, and profitability as follows:
If you set this parameter to 1, then the number of trades will increase tenfold, and the profit will be distributed as follows:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20585
It deletes the arrow objects from the chart, which mark the transactions in the chart. The utility is implemented as an indicator that does not draw anything by itself.GoldWarrior02b
This EA uses indicators iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), ZigZag, and Impulse. Position trailing is possible.