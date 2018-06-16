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Doji Arrows - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6975
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Doji Arrows.mq5 (38.02 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades by the Doji pattern:

Doji

At the same time, you can set the candlestick body size in the "Size of a body of a candle (Open Close)" parameter.


Operation algorithm

The EA analyzes bar #2 and bar #1 when a new bar appears. If bar #2 is Doji, then the following signals are checked:

  • close#1 > high#2 → signal for opening a BUY;
  • close#1 < low#2 → signal for opening a SELL.


Inputs

  • Lots (if "0" → the parameter "Risk" will be used) - a lot value that is set manually. If you set to "0", then the parameter of "Risk" will work, i.e., risk in percents of free margin per a trade;
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit; if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing, if you set it to "0", the parameter will be disabled;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
  • Risk (if "0" → the parameter "Lots" will be used) - risk in percents of free margin per trade;
  • Size of a candle (Open Close) - candlestick body size;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

If "Size of a candle" = 0, then there will be just a few trades (about 15-30) on H1 over the year, and profitability as follows:

Doji Arrows, Size of a candle = "0"

If you set this parameter to 1, then the number of trades will increase tenfold, and the profit will be distributed as follows:

Doji Arrows, Size of a candle = "1"

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20585

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