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Indicators

Generic_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator allows creating an index for one of the eight basic currencies. The index may contain up to ten components.

The indicator has twenty-two input parameters:

  • Index - the currency index to be created;
  • Inverse - inverting the index chart (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 1 - name of the first component of the index to be created (EURUSD by default);
  • Use instrument 1 - using the first component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 2 - name of the second component of the index to be created (USDJPY by default);
  • Use instrument 2 - using the second component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 3 - name of the third component of the index to be created (GBPUSD by default);
  • Use instrument 3 - using the third component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 4 - name of the fourth component of the index to be created (USDCHF by default);
  • Use instrument 4 - using the fourth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 5 - name of the fifth component of the index to be created (USDCAD by default);
  • Use instrument 5 - using the fifth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 6 - name of the sixth component of the index to be created (NZDUSD by default);
  • Use instrument 6 - using the sixth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 7 - name of the seventh component of the index to be created (AUDUSD by default);
  • Use instrument 7 - using the seventh component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 8 - name of the eighth component of the index to be created (USDSEK by default);
  • Use instrument 8 - using the eighth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 9 - name of the ninth component of the index to be created (USDRUB by default);
  • Use instrument 9 - using the ninth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
  • Instrument 10 - name of the tenth component of the index to be created (XAUUSD by default);
  • Use instrument 10 - using the tenth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);

Fig.1. Index USD

Fig.1. Index USD

Fig.2. Index EUR

Fig.2. Index EUR

Fig.3. Index AUD

Fig.3. Index AUD

Fig.4. Index RUB

Fig.4. Index RUB

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20561

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