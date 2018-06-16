Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Generic_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4914
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator allows creating an index for one of the eight basic currencies. The index may contain up to ten components.
The indicator has twenty-two input parameters:
- Index - the currency index to be created;
- Inverse - inverting the index chart (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 1 - name of the first component of the index to be created (EURUSD by default);
- Use instrument 1 - using the first component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 2 - name of the second component of the index to be created (USDJPY by default);
- Use instrument 2 - using the second component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 3 - name of the third component of the index to be created (GBPUSD by default);
- Use instrument 3 - using the third component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 4 - name of the fourth component of the index to be created (USDCHF by default);
- Use instrument 4 - using the fourth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 5 - name of the fifth component of the index to be created (USDCAD by default);
- Use instrument 5 - using the fifth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 6 - name of the sixth component of the index to be created (NZDUSD by default);
- Use instrument 6 - using the sixth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 7 - name of the seventh component of the index to be created (AUDUSD by default);
- Use instrument 7 - using the seventh component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 8 - name of the eighth component of the index to be created (USDSEK by default);
- Use instrument 8 - using the eighth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 9 - name of the ninth component of the index to be created (USDRUB by default);
- Use instrument 9 - using the ninth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
- Instrument 10 - name of the tenth component of the index to be created (XAUUSD by default);
- Use instrument 10 - using the tenth component when creating an index (Yes/No switch);
Fig.1. Index USD
Fig.2. Index EUR
Fig.3. Index AUD
Fig.4. Index RUB
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20561
Firebird v0.60
The EA trades on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. At the same time, there is a parameter of the indicator indent from price, set in percents.Brandy
Two Moving Average indicators: A slow one for opening positions, and a fast one for closing positions.
USDX
The US dollar index against a basket of basic currencies.USDX_Candle
The US dollar index in form of Japanese candlesticks.